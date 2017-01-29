Thrilled about Kannada film debut: Vidya

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Last seen on screen in Tamil film “Achamindri”, actress Vidya Pradeep is thrilled to foray into Kannada filmdom with “Bangara S/O Bangarada Manushya” which stars superstar Shivrajkumar in the lead.

Having completed shooting, Vidya told IANS: “The film is ready for release. I play a bubbly character which has extended screen time. I’m thrilled to be making my Kannada debut with an interesting project.”

Directed by Yogi G Raj, the film also stars Vishal Hegde, Sadhu Kokila and Chikkanna.

While the project is said to be an ode to farmers and their problems, it has also been shot in exotic locations of Europe.

Talking about the experience of working in an alien language, she said: “I was quite nervous on the first day but luckily it didn’t last long. Since I learnt Kannada before starting shooting, I can speak the language fluently.”

In Tamil, Vidya has two projects – “Kalari” and “Othaikku Othai”.

–IANS

