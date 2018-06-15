Thrilled to be Real Madrid coach, says Lopetegui

Madrid, June 15 (IANS) Julen Lopetegui said he is thrilled to be selected as Real Madrid’s new coach after experiencing one of his worst days when he was fired as coach for Spain’s national football team.

Two days ago, Real Madrid announced it had hired Lopetegui as its new coach to succeed Zinedinde Zidane of France, just 72 hours before Spain is to make its debut at the 2018 World Cup, reports Efe.

“Thanks mister President, thanks Real Madrid for the faith you have showed in me. It’s a responsibility that I assume with pride and strength,” Lopetegui said during his presentation as Real Madrid’s head coach for the next three seasons on Thursday.

Lopetegui added that he was aware of the demands at Real Madrid and he was ready to do his best with his new club.

“I feel like part of the Real Madrid family and I can say, since the passing of my mother, yesterday was the saddest day of my life, but today is the happiest,” he added.

Lopetegui, who lamented his dismissal from the Spanish national squad, said the good part is that starting tomorrow he will work at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas sport city.

He praised Real Madrid’s Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo, saying: “Cristiano is the player I want to always have by my side and the best player in the world is on Real Madrid, I have no doubt.”

