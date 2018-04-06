‘Thugs of Hindostan’ shoot nearing completion

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan is nearing the end of his shooting schedule for “Thugs of Hindostan”, which has been a strenuous project for him. Recently Amitabh wrote the work pressure increased and moreover some issues arose and that did not allow me the liberty of getting out of ‘Russia’.

Sources added that something that can easily come off and on because of the intricate prosthetic makeup for ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and the time it takes. So, look a bit Russian too with that woolly cap.

Moreover the megastar 75 was geared up for “another rough day”, maybe the last for him on the film. Further it was during the shoot of “Thugs of Hindostan” in Jodhpur when a team of doctors had to be flown in to check on Bachchan, who had been involved in some action scenes for the movie and was required to wear heavy costumes.

Further the film also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. It is scheduled for a Diwali 2018 release. Sources also stated that Amitabh has another film in his kitty “102 Not Out”, which also stars veteran star Rishi Kapoor. Stay tuned for more refreshments.