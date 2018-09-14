‘Thugs of Hindostan’ to release worldwide on November 8

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan-starrer “Thugs Of Hindostan” is all set to hit the screens on November 8.

The logo of the action entertainer film, which also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, was unveiled on Monday.

The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir in “Dhoom: 3”. It is an adaptation of the 1839 novel “Confessions of a Thug”.

It has been extensively shot in picturesque locations of Malta and Rajasthan.

“Thugs Of Hindostan” will be digitally remastered in the IMAX format. It is the fifth such Indian movie.

Before this, “Dhoom: 3”, “Bang Bang!”, “Baahubali 2” and “Padmaavat” got the IMAX treatment.

