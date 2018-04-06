Thunder, hailstorm damage crops in Agra

Agra, April 7 (IANS) Large scale damage to standing wheat crop has been caused by hailstorm, preceded by high velocity dust storm in Agra district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Farmers in Fatehpur Sikri area were badly hit as their wheat crop went flat with a heavy shower of hail on Friday.

People were stranded for two hours, as the gusty wind made movement risky and difficult. Agra district authorities were flooded with complaints and requests for help.

Hundreds of trees were uprooted. Power supply was disrupted.

The rural areas in Mathura, Firozabad have reported extensive damage. Tin sheds of factories were also damaged.

–IANS

