Tibetan PM to highlight cause in Japan

Dharamsala, Feb 1 (IANS) Tibetan Prime Minister-in-exile Lobsang Sangay will travel to Japan to deliver talks and highlight the Tibetan cause, his office said on Wednesday.

Sangay will give a series of public talks and engage in dialogue on issues concerning Tibet, Asia and the world from February 4 to 18, said a statement.

This is Sangay’s third official visit to Japan after 2012 and 2016. The Tibetan exile administration is based in Dharamsala, which is also home to the Dalai Lama.

