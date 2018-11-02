Tibet’s Potala Palace undergoes repair

Lhasa, Nov 7 (IANS) Tibetan heritage site Potala Palace, known for its gold-plated roof, has undergone major repair and polishing work.

The facelift took about a year-and-a-half with 31 million yuan ($4 million) of funding allocated by the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 1,300-year-old palace in Lhasa has seven golden peaks on the main building.

Before the repairs, parts of the gold plating were damaged from long-term exposure to wind, sun and rain.

During the repair, workers also improved the safety of the roof’s wooden structure and the palace’s affiliated buildings.

Potala Palace was built by Tibetan King Songtsa Gambo in the seventh century and was expanded in the 17th century.

It received 1.45 million tourists in 2017. The palace was included in the Unesco World Heritage List in 1994.

–IANS

ksk/vm