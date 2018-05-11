Ticket bookings for ‘Deadpool 2’ start early in India

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) As there’s a strong buzz for Ryan Reynolds-starrer “Deadpool 2” in India, the studio behind it has started the ticket bookings for the film early.

Usually, the bookings start on Wednesday or Thursday — depending on the screens. But for the Friday release of “Deadpool 2”, it will open on Sunday. The film is releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“‘Deadpool’ is one of the most favourite and unconventional superheroes from Marvel. ‘Deadpool 2’ has being generating tremendous buzz and the bookings are huge across portals and theatre windows. We have also received lots of early booking requests from fans and cinema owners,” Vijay Singh, CEO Fox Star Studios, said in a statement to IANS.

“Given this exceptional buzz, we along with the exhibitors have decided to open ticket bookings earlier than usual to give the audiences a chance to block their seats,” Singh added.

The film tells the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humour. Based on Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, “Deadpool” is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary.

The sequel also features Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic and Leslie Uggam.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has lent his voice to the role of Deadpool for the Hindi version.

