Ticket sale for Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 starts Monday

Bhubaneswar, Nov 4 (IANS) Hockey India (HI) on Sunday announced that the physical sale of tickets for the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 to commence at Kalinga Stadium here from November 28 will start on Monday.

The sale will take place at Kalinga Stadium and various outlets in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

With less than a month to go for the prestigious tournament, organisers have decided to make it easier for the public to book their spots.

The tournament will be held from November 28 to December 16.

The general tickets for all matches of the quadrennial competition will be available around the city of Bhubaneswar and at the box office situated at the Kalinga Stadium.

The opening match will see world number 3 Belgium pitted against world number 11 Canada.

Host India will be in action on the opening day facing world No. 15 South Africa.

HI Secretary General Rajinder Singh said: “The sale of tickets at various outlets will give our hockey fans the chance to secure their spot to experience world class matches amidst the state-of-art facilities at the Kalinga Stadium.”

–IANS

cd/kk/mr