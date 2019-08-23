TiE Grad Programme to be imparted in Telangana colleges

Hyderabad, Aug 30 (IANS) Telangana Commissionerate of Collegiate and Technical Education and TiE Hyderabad have entered into an MoU to impart TiE Grad Programme in institutions across Telangana.

The third edition of TiE Grad Programme aims to introduce entrepreneurship to over 5,000 students across 25 colleges in different districts and Hyderabad city.

The programme is now open for registration and the finale will be held in January 2020, TiE Hyderabad said on Friday.

Under this MoU Commissionerate of Collegiate Education and Department of Technical Education will nominate institutions to sign up for all the planned TiE Grad activities like design thinking and innovation bootcamps, idea validation and Lean Canvas workshops, business management sessions, business plan competitions at inter-college, national and global levels, expos, hackathons and entrepreneurship fests.

TiE Hyderabad’s global award winning student entrepreneurship program, TiE Grad 2019-20 empowers students to understand the concepts of entrepreneurship and help convert their innovative ideas to feasible business models, but also supports colleges to build/scale a world-class Entrepreneurship Development Zones within their campuses through a structured programme.

Through this program each college benefits from mentoring by a business coach and an idea coach, who are practicing entrepreneurs, for constant guidance and support to develop an entrepreneurial mindset in aspiring students.

The MoU was signed by C Manjulatha, Joint Director, Commissionerate of Collegiate Education and Phani Pattamatta, Executive Director, of TiE Hyderabad.

–IANS

ms/sdr/in