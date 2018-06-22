TiE Hyderabad team wins second prize in global competition

Hyderabad, June 25 (IANS) TiE Hyderabad team Pop&Lick has won the grand second prize at the TiE-TYE (The Young Entrepreneurs) annual competition in the US.

The team from Hyderabad bagged the honours at TiE Young Entrepreneurs Global Final Competition held in Washington on June 22 and 23. The competition featured 20 teams of high school students from different chapters of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) from across the world, said a statement from TiE here on Monday.

At the Global Final Competition, students competed in groups, created business plans and presented their ideas in front of a panel of judges and audience.

Earlier, the team Pop&Lick were declared the winners for their innovative product “Pop&Lick”, an edible popsicle holder that prevents dripping. Their simple solution not only arrests the dripping but it is also an eco-friendly popsicle-holder that is fully-edible itself.

Kali Prasad Gadiraju, President, TiE Hyderabad said they were proud of the performance of the team, comprising students from various schools in Hyderabad.

TYE (TiE Young entrepreneurs) is a TiE Global initiative dedicated to chapters integrating classroom sessions, mentoring and business plan competition aimed at high school students (grades 9-12 or equivalent college students).

TYE is designed to teach high school students entrepreneurship and leadership skills. Its core objective is to encourage entrepreneurial mindset from an early age and provide insight into entrepreneurship and instil confidence to lead in a global environment.

The best overall winners at the TYE Global Finals 2018 were TiE Oregon (MelaKnow), TiE Hyderabad (Pop&Lick) and TiE Atlanta (Bye-bye Wifi).

–IANS

ms/ahm/soni/