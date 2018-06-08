TiE-TYE Summer Business plan competition winners announced

Hyderabad, June 10 (IANS) Student team MyFo – ‘My Food My Choice’, an aggregator of food service companies, was on Sunday declared the winners ofAATiE -TYE Summer Business plan competition 2018 held here.

Team “OROME” with ‘Eat Fresh Eat Organic’ organic home food idea, was adjudged the runners-up as the IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE-Hyderabad) declared the winning team of TYE (TiE Young Entrepreneurs) summer innovation challenge amongst the five finalists.

A total of 48 students of class 9 to 12 from over 20 top schools registered for 6th edition of TYE summer school programme that began in May this year.

TYE initiative brings Young Entrepreneurs from different schools of Hyderabad and learn Entrepreneurship101 (one on one) from TiE Mentors, who are accomplished charter members of TiE or successful entrepreneurs.

Under the Summer Innovation Challenge programme, a shortlisted batch of 25 students underwent a rigorous curriculum on entrepreneurship development with 12 classroom sessions, three mentoring sessions followed by an innovation challenge and a grand finale.

In addition to the award, this year, the TYE Summer students find an opportunity to spend a Day with a CEO at his/her office.

“There were quite a few interesting pitches, the jury declared the winners for scoring high on the 8 different parameters which were presentation, business model, and financial viability,” said Kali Prasad Gadiraju, President, TiE Hyderabad and Office Managing Partner, E&Y Hyderabad.

