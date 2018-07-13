Tie-up with Congress in MP possible: Akhilesh

Bhopal, July 19 (IANS) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday did not rule out an arrangement with the Congress in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Talking to media persons, he said that his party would only field candidates in seats where it was confident of their chances while revealing talks were on Congress for an electoral understanding.

Attacking the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state, he said it claimed that the state’s roads were better than of the US, but he was yet to find one that met this standard while raising the issue of the Vyapam scam, where the situation was yet to be clarified despite a number of deaths.

He also cited the growing incidence of crime against women in the state, saying the state was much ahead in this respect.

–IANS

hindi-vd