Tiffany Haddish reveals her dream man

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Tiffany Haddish says she would find her dream man “right away” because she knows what she wants.

“It’s a certain kind of guy … he’s strong, he’s solid, he’s got good credit. I’ll find him and I’ll know right away,” Haddish told the publication Extra.

The 38-year-old star said she would rather meet someone in a more traditional way, and said she does not like online dating, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I don’t do online dating. I like to meet people … grocery stores, libraries, funerals,” she said.

Her comment on her ideal partner come after she said rapper Drake had asked her out after she starred in his music video “Nice For What”, but he cancelled at the last minute due to a “family emergency”.

She said: “I love me a lot. I’m very busy. I would like to date. I really don’t have a lot of time for it, but when somebody asks me out on a date that I’m interested in hanging out with, I will clear the schedule, I will make some time.”

–IANS

dc/rb