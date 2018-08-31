Tiffany Haddish wants to date English man

London, Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Tiffany Haddish finds English men attractive, especially with their accent.

“I am very single. I feel like there’s nothing but opportunity here in the UK. I love the accents. I feel like there’s a lot of history, I feel like there’s a lot of men here that have inheritances.

“I would love to be with a man who with an inheritance. It’s not aggression, I just know what I want,” Haddish said on “The Jonathan Ross Show”.

The actress has even started flirting with men while out to dinner, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I asked him, I said ‘How many baby mamas do you have?’ I ask them if they have any children, then I ask them if they have a husband and they say ‘No’ and then I’d be like ‘Do you want to go out?'” she said.

–IANS

dc/rb