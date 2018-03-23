Tiger Shroff launches unique workout

Bengaluru, March 26 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroffs newly launched active lifestyle brand Prowl has partnered with Cure.fit, a health and wellness startup to co-create an exclusive workout format.

The workout, which comprises a unique mix of combat, dance, and functional fitness done to foot-tapping music, will be available for all members of cult.fit, the fitness vertical of Cure.fit.

Tiger had recently launched his active lifestyle brand Prowl, which is a result of his association with Mojostar, a celebrity-driven house of brands.

“I have co-created and co-own Prowl. As part of this collaboration with Cure.fit, along with the master trainers at Cult, I have co-curated a unique and fresh workout. I am extremely delighted to partner with Cure.fit,” Tiger told IANS in an email interview.

The Prowl workout will be led by Tiger, a well-regarded fitness enthusiast, athlete, and ace dancer.

The workout, a dance fitness routine, has been exclusively devised by Cult.fit’s master trainer Shwetambari Shetty and Tiger.

Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder, Cure.fit, said: “Cult’s ethos has always been to break free from the monotony of dull workouts and keep yourself motivated to stay fit, the fun way.”

Earlier this month, Prowl’s range of functional yet highly-stylish clothing and accessories, which allow today’s always-active individuals to smoothly transition from one activity to another without compromising on the style, was launched.

–IANS

