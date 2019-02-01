Tiger Shroff praises his SOTY2 co-stars

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff has praised his “Student of The Year 2′ co-actresses Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey.

The girls are so “talented” and “prepared” that he never felt he was working with two newcomers, he said during the “Are You Coming” song launch on Friday here.

Tara and Ananya are making their Hindi film debut in SOTY2, opposite Tiger, who said it was fun experience working in the film.

“Especially because it’s very light and I am playing a different kind of character. It’s very out of my zone but I had a lot of fun.

“As far as the two newcomers are concerned, I think both are very talented and prepared so I didn’t feel like I was working with newcomers,” he said.

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made their Hindi film debut with “Student of The Year’ in 2012 and it was a box-office hit.

“I think pressure is on because we have to carry forward the franchise,” he added.

Tiger, who is a huge fan of R&B (Rhythm and Blues) and pop music, said “Are You Coming” composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Benny Dayal is a fun party anthem.

It was shot in a cool and chilled out manner and choreographed by Remo D’Souza.

“Student of The Year 2” will release on May 10.

–IANS

iv/in