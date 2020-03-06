Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 3’ sees a jump on Holi

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) The festival of Holi worked wonders for the producers of “Baaghi 3” as the film saw a jump in numbers on the day of the festival, which was the fifth day after release.

The collections of the film on Tuesday stood at Rs 14.05 cr, which is a significant jump from the film’s collection on Monday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “‘Baaghi 3’ jumps on Day 5, #Holi festivities give it a big push… Biz multiplies across circuits, despite several screens starting shows post 3 pm… Mass circuits are fantastic… FriRs 17.50 cr, Sat Rs 16.03 cr, Sun Rs 20.30 cr, Mon Rs 9.06 cr, Tue Rs 14.05 cr. Total: Rs 76.94 cr. #India biz.”

It remains to be seen if the film continues with the growth in numbers, or starts to record a slump Wednesday onward.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, “Baaghi 3” released in India on March 6. The action drama sees Tiger Shroff returning as Ronnie. In the third film, he goes to Syria and singlehandedly takes on an entire army to rescue his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also features Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande.

