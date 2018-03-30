Tiger Shroff’s next titled ‘Rambo’ hits screens by 2020

Bollywood’s filmmaker Sidharth Anand said the Hindi remake of Rambo with Tiger Shroff is taking time as it requires a lot of preparation for action sequences. Meanwhile there were reports that the project was shelved but Anand says it is in the pipeline.” while Tiger and the maker were working on these things, another film with YRF came into the picture.

Meanwhile for the first lead, they felt “Hrithik Roshan was an apt choice and for the second lead he bounced the idea to Tiger”. He said the initial plan is to make Rambo into a franchise, but that can happen only if the part one does well.

Moreover “They need to bring the first film out and then see if audience wants to watch more of this character or not and the movie will go on floors by 2019 end and release in 2020”.

Previously Anand’s last outing was action film, Bang Bang, prior to that, he directed romantic films like Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Anjaana Anjaani. Furthermore the director says it was a ‘no brainer’ for him to give a nod to the show as DID is the mother of all dance reality shows.