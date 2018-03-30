Tiger thanks fans for showing love for ‘Baaghi 2’ (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff has thanked his fans profusely for putting in a good word about his latest action film “Baaghi 2”, which has minted over Rs 70 crore in its opening week.

Tiger took to Twitter to thank his fans for the support for him and the team, via a video.

In the video, he said: “Hi everyone, I just wanted to thank you all for all the love and support you’ve given me and the whole team of ‘Baaghi 2’… I can’t thank you enough. It just feels so surreal and I feel like I’m still dreaming because this was really something that I could never even dream of in my wildest dreams or even dare to dream of.”

He said he was “speechless”, but went on to express gratitude to fans, friends and family for “just showing all of your love”.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Baaghi 2”, which released last week, collected Rs 25.10 crore on its opening day, according to the makers. With collections to the tune of Rs 20.40 crore and Rs 27.60 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, its total collection has amounted to Rs 73.60 crore.

-*-

Sushmita’s trainer trains Soundarya Sharma

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen’s trainer Nupur Popeye is helping actress Soundarya Sharma to stay in shape.

Soundarya loves to work out. Right from eating vegetarian food to working out to doing yoga, she follows it all.

“When you are a part of showbiz, you are always under media scrutiny. Hence, you need to maintain the way you look. I do yoga in the morning, then hit the gym at night. Besides, I also follow a strict diet. Nupur is a great instructor. He motivates me,” Soundarya said in a statement.

On the work front, she has featured in movies “Ranchi Diaries” and “Meeruthiya Gangsters”.

-*-

Manoj delivers over 400 lines in four night shifts

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is busy shooting for director Milap Zaveri’s yet-untitled-film, says he had to deliver over 400 lines in four night shifts.

“Pack up at 3:30 am for a person who wakes up at 5 am. Unfair my dear Milap Zaveri, my director and writer who made me deliver more than 400 lines in four night shifts. Full on dialoguebazi. Loved it and now silence for few days,” Manoj tweeted early on Monday.

The “Aiyaary” actor will be seen sharing screen space with actor John Abraham in the upcoming film, other details of which have been kept under wraps.

Manoj currently awaits the release of his forthcoming film “Missing”, which also stars Tabu. It will release on Friday.

–IANS

