Tigers, Sparx on top at FIBA 3×3 Quest-India qualifiers

Bengaluru, June 24 (IANS) Bengal Tigers representing West Bengal and Ludhiana Sparx from Punjab emerged champions at the FIBA 3×3 Quest-India that concluded at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Sunday.

In a hard-fought final, Bengal Tigers overcame Punjab team Ludhiana Steelers 22-17 in the men’s final to take home a cheque of Rs 75,000. Ludhiana Steelers were richer by Rs 50,000.

In the women’s section, Ludhiana Sparx beat Tamil Nadu Tigers.

All the four finalists will thus represent India in the South Asian Basketball Association Quest stop.

Tamil Nadu Tigers defeated Hyderabad Tigers 22-13 and Karnataka women beat Bengal Tigress 10-6 to finish third in the men’s and women’s sections respectively.

