Tight security, extra vigil for I-Day celebrations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) Security has been stepped and vigil heightened in Bengaluru in view of celebration of the country’s 72nd Independence Day, police said on Tuesday.

“About 1,800 policemen have been deployed at the Manekshaw parade ground here for security of the public and VIPs participating in the I-Day celebrations on Wednesday,” city Police Commissioner T. Sunil Kumar told reporters here.

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will unfurl the Tricolour here, receive salute from the armed forces and address the people in the presence of dignitaries, invitees and officials.

“The surrounding area has been sanitised and movement of people and vehicles will be monitored. Vehicular traffic will be restricted around the ground and parking has been banned till afternoon,” said Kumar.

Nine Deputy Commissioners of Police and 16 ACPs will oversee the security measures and keep vigil in and around the ground.

“In addition to the policemen, nine platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police, five of the City Armed Reserve force and two Quick Reaction Teams have been stationed at vital installations and sensitive areas in the state capital to prevent untoward incidents and maintain law and order,” reiterated Kumar.

The police has also installed 50 surveillance cameras, four baggage scanners at the entry gates and pressed dog and bomb-detection squads.

Visitors to the event have been advised not to carry water bottles, eatables, video and still cameras, radios and helmets.

Special Force commandoes have also been deployed to secure the state Secretariat (Vidhana Soudha) in the city centre.

–IANS

