Tigres UANL tops Toronto to win inaugural Campeones Cup

Toronto, Sep 20 (IANS) Tigres UANL has won the inaugural edition of the Campeones Cup, getting a brace from Jesus Dueñas in a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC.

The Mexican league’s Campeon de Campeones (Champion of Champions) for 2017-2018 came out on top against the winner of the 2017 Major League Soccer (MLS) title in Wednesday night’s match at BMO Field here, reports Efe.

Both sides came out aggressively, with the hosts creating danger in the 15th minute on a free kick by Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco and Tigres coming close to opening the scoring four minutes later on a shot by Argentine midfielder Lucas Zelarayan that struck the woodwork.

Toronto seemed back in control when Toronto midfielder Jay Chapman’s header off a corner kick ricocheted off the crossbar in the 31st minute.

But instead the visitors grabbed the lead five minutes later on a strike by Dueñas, who received a pass from Brazilian defender Juninho and scored on a left-footed shot just inside the far post.

Already down on the scoreboard, Toronto’s situation worsened when Giovinco, the 2015 MLS most valuable player, left the game with an injury five minutes before first-half stoppage time.

Toronto head coach Greg Vanney shuffled his line-up in the 57th minute by taking out American forward Jozy Altidore.

But the Tigres put the game out of reach shortly afterward with a pair of scores – one by Dueñas in the 64th minute and another on an own-goal by Toronto defender Eriq Zavaleta two minutes later.

Argentine forward Lucas Janson pulled one back for the hosts in the 86th minute by converting a penalty try.

Tosaint Ricketts then had a chance to make the score 3-2 three minutes later, but goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman intervened to snuff out the opportunity.

