Tigress Sundari tranquilized in Odisha reserve

Bhubaneswar, Nov 6 (IANS) Elusive Royal Bengal tigress Sundari was tranquilized after two weeks of chase in Odisha’s in Satkosia Tiger Reserve on Tuesday.

Forest officials managed to tranquilize Sundari, the tigress brought from Madhya Pradesh as part of tiger re-introduction programme in the reserve.

“Sundari was tranquilized by the Satkosia Tiger Reserve expert team. The tigress is in good condition,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Sandeep Tripathi.

Sundari will be taken to the Raiguda enclosure. The tigress was lodged after its translocation from Madhya Pradesh. Later, she was released to Satkosia, he added.

The authorities of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and forest department will decide on the next course of action on the fate of the tigress, the PCCF said.

Jasoda, a Kunki (trained) elephant of Chandaka forest was used in tranquilizing Sundari. Besides, two special teams were roped in from Kanha and Pench Tiger Reserves in Madhya Pradesh in the tranquilization operation.

Sundari had to be tranquilized following the demand of locals after she allegedly mauled two persons near the Satakosia Tiger Reserve.

She was brought to Odisha from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve into Satkosia Tiger Reserve on June 28. She was released into the Satkosia Tiger Reserve in August as part of the tiger relocation project in August.

IANS

cd/prs