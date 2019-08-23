Tihar inmates to learn weaving sari

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain , here on Tuesday praised the efforts to train prisoners in various livelihood earning skills.

He was speaking at a programme organised in the Tihar jail by the prison authorities and a Handloom Trust for the welfare of inmates. The Trust has set up 18 handloom machines in the Jail No 1.

Jain said the prisoners would learn to use these machines and secure an employment opportunity.

N.C. Jain, Secretary of the Handloom Trust, said, the prisoners would now learn spinning techniques and making sari in the jail. “It will surely bring a ray of hope for them,” he said and added, the trust would also help them find jobs outside the jail.

Jail Superintendent Sandeep Goyal was also present on the occasion.

–IANS

hindi-rs/pcj