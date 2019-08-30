Tik Tok star among four held for snatching

Greater Noida, Sep 5 (IANS) A 22-year-old Tik Tok star, along with three others, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in several incidents of snatching here, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the accused have been identified as Shahrukh Khan, the Tik Tok star with over 42,000 followers and 2.78 lakh likes, Faizan (20), Asif (20), natives of Bulandshahr, along with Mukesh (25), a resident of Site V where he lived with Khan at a rented accommodation.

“On Tuesday, we received an information regarding the movement of snatchers in Alpha 2 area from where Faizan and Asif were first arrested. They revealed the bike they were riding belonged to Shahrukh after which we arrested him and Mukesh from Site V,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, Station House Officer at Beta II police station.

Police recovered as many as five stolen mobile phones, one motorcycle and Rs 3,520 from their possession.

Khan revealed that he had previously worked as a cab driver in Saudi Arabia where he was introduced to Tik Tok. He then made a lot of mono acting videos on the Application and enjoyed a huge popularity.

“However, after returning to India, he came in contact with some snatchers and entered the world of crime,” said Upadhyay.

Police said the arrested youth have been found involved in six incidents of snatching and theft that took place previously.

