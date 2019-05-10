Tillotama thrilled with new awards for ‘Sir’

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Tillotama Shome is excited to have won the Best Actress award at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) for her performance in ‘Sir’, which was adjudged the Best Film.

The movie, which has been widely lauded at film festival, features Tillotama with Vivek Gomber and Geetanjali Kulkarni. Directed by Rohena Gera, it tells a love story of a servant and the son of her upper-class employer.

For Tillotama, to be nominated at NYIFF along with “greats” like Aparna Sen, Seema Biswas, Neena Gupta and Rasika Dugal is “an insane memory to have and is the mental picture that I shall save”.

“For us to win best film and best actress is completely the cherry atop a very groovy cake. I am very grateful to the jury and the festival,” Tillotama told IANS.

‘Sir’ is yet to release in India, but it may happen soon.

“The director is really fighting for a proper release of the film in India. And I do believe that she is going to make it happen,” said the actress, who had earlier won the Best Actress honour at the Brussels International Film Festival in January this year.

–IANS

rb/prs