Timberlake swoons about Biel in social media post

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Singer Justin Timberlake swooned about wife Jessica Biel in a sweet post shared on social media.

The 37-year-old singer shared a photograph on Instagram on Saturday of himself and his wife on the set of his “Man of the Woods” music video, which was released in February.

Biel is seen wearing a bohemian white dress with a thin brown leather belt, has her arms wrapped around her husband of five years, who is fixing his beige beanie. Timberlake and Biel married in 2012, and share a two-year-old son named Silas.

“She’s got my back,” Timberlake wrote alongside the photograph, which received a lot of attention.

Timberlake is currently on his “Man of the Woods” Tour and is set to take the stage at Montreal’s Bell Centre on Sunday.

When her husband officially hit the road for his new tour, Biel had shared on Instagram a clip of Timberlake performing “Morning Light” onstage and put the camera on selfie mode to show her singing along.

“There’s nothing better than watching your man do what they’ve been put on this earth to do,” she captioned the video, adding: “I’m so proud of you, Man of the Woods!”

–IANS

rb/ksk