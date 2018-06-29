Time in processing, paying beneficiaries reduced in Bengal

Kolkata, July 2 (IANS) With introduction of online integrated financial management system and other related reforms in West Bengal, the average time taken in treasuries in processing and making payments to the beneficiaries has reduced from 3.36 days in 2016-17 to 2.28 days in 2017-18, a statement said on Monday.

This average time in processing and making payments will further reduce to 1.37 days in 2018-19, it said.

Pay & Accounts and the treasury officers have been performing in bringing down the time lag in processing of bills in the treasuries to ensure that the benefits reach to the ultimate beneficiaries quickly and to facilitate timely implementation of social welfare schemes and developmental projects, it said,

According to the statement, the second quarterly review meeting with State Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Additional Chief Secretary H.K Dwivedi and all the officers of Pay & Accounts and Treasuries officers, were held recently where treasury officers were requested to process the bills quickly with proper scrutiny to ensure that bills are passed same day.

Officers’ performance in pulling down the time lag in disbursement of pension and other retirement benefits to the pensioners was also discussed during the meeting.

“Average time taken to pay the gratuity from the date of first appearance of the pensioners in the treasury was six days and in making payment of first pension was 23 days in 2017. This period has reduced to 4 days in case of payment of both gratuity and 1st pension in 2018,” the statement added.

