Timely action could have contained Bihar communal violence: JUH

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Questioning the commitment of Bihar’s Nitish Kumar government against corruption and communalism, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (JUH) General Secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani on Friday said that the communal flare up in the state could have been stopped if they had taken timely steps.

“If the necessary action had been taken against Arjit Shaswat, the son of a Union Minister who is accused of Bhagalpur riots, the ensuing communal flare-ups would not have spread in Nalanda, Aurangabad, and Samastipur,” Madani said in a statement.

Expressing deep concern over communal riots in West Bengal and Bihar, he demanded the state and Central governments take every possible steps for restoring peace and amity in the disturbed areas.

Madani exhorted religious and social leaders of the majority community to come forward for thwarting nefarious designs of communal forces who are hell-bent on polarizing society on religious lines.

He reiterated that the district administration should be held accountable for outbreak of any communal riots and that adequate financial compensation should be given to the affected persons.

He also praised Maulana Imdadullah Rasheedi, the imam of an Asansol mosque who lost his young son in the communal violence, for displaying exemplary courage and sacrifice by asking angry Muslim crowds to not take any provocative action in retaliation.

Rasheedi exhorted the emotional congregation that he did not want any more families to lose their loved ones.

