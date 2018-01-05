Tinie Tempah’s mother inspired his love of fashion

London, Jan 8 (IANS) Rapper-designer Tinie Tempah says his mother Rosemary Okogwu gave him a love of fashion growing up, and has been a driving influence as he develops his own collections.

The rapper’s third collection ‘The Real World’ was launched at the London Fashion Week on Saturday.

“I would say the whole process of making clothes and textiles came from my mum. She used to go and buy fabrics from factories in Germany and Switzerland. That’s where I used to see my mum buy this much fabric, give it to a lady and that lady would turn it into a dress,” Tempah told The Evening Standard newspaper, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added: “I am of Nigerian heritage so in that culture – the weddings, funerals – they have all these beautiful, beautifully extravagant fabrics. From there, I had an interest in it.”

The 29-year-old said his mother is honest about the clothing he creates under his What We Wear brand.

–IANS

dc/nn/