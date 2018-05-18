Tips to choose the right type of socks with your shoes

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Believe it or not but socks are also very important to the life of your shoes. As feet are prone to sweating, this can cause damage to the footwear, which highlights the importance of a good quality pair of socks so make sure you are opting for right pair.

R.K Jain, MD and creative face behind the Bonjour brand shares a few tips on how to choose the right type of socks with your shoes:

* Styling knee high socks with boots is both an opportunity to transform an outfit and a way to let your personality shine. They’re durable, they stay put on calves of all sizes and are comfortable enough to wear all day.

* On a rainy day rubber boots are a necessity, it becomes important to make sure feet stay warm, comfortable and, most importantly, dry. Pairing rubber boots with quick-drying, cushioned crew socks will enhance the comfort.

* For those looking for a visible, stylish option should wear knee socks with ankle boots. Don’t let more than 2-3 inches of your sock peek out over the top of your ankle boot.

* If you prefer socks to stay hidden; a pair of comfortable no-show socks with Casual sneakers should be your go-to. It covers enough of the foot to stay in place while remaining out of sight. Best of all, they don’t slip.

* For a sports enthusiast, who is very fond of running and playing or just walking around, sports socks paired with running/walking shoes will be the best pick. Sports sock absorbs sweat keeping the feet away from bacterial and fungal infection.

Ambud Sharma, Founder, Escaro Royale Luxury (Escaro.in) also suggested some tips:

Socks, however irrelevant they seem, are the most essential part of a man’s dressing. They are the caretakers of your shoes & feet and a style quotient to add in your attire, every possible time. Socks can never be optional, and they should always compliment your attire as well as your shoes. Here are five basic rules for your everyday dressing:

* Play Safe and wear black: If you are someone who doesn’t know the art of wearing socks, classic black dress socks paired with a smart tuxedo and formal or brogue shoes will make you look classy and elegant.

* Striped and Patterned socks: Go for cotton and cotton blended striped and patterned socks for casual sneakers.

* Matching up is important: It is very important to keep the colour of your dress socks matching to your trousers for suits. Always Choose a pair of socks that are either a shade darker or lighter than the trousers.

* No show socks: Wearing a sock-less look does not mean literally going sock-less. A smartly and elegantly designed pair of no-show socks will keep your feet comfortable, stylish, and dry. No-show socks are best friends of Oxfords shoes, loafers and casual sneakers.

–IANS

nv/vm