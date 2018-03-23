Tips, tricks to style asymmetrical hemlines

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Ethnic wear with asymmetrical hemlines have became a rage. But ensure you style it with the right lowers and footwear, say experts.

Sheetal Kapoor, Joint Managing Director and in-house style expert of Shree Lifestyle, which won Rising Star Of The Year-2018 at Images Fashion Awards, and Olivier Chaland, Womenswear Buying Head, Westside, have suggested tips:

* The right asymmetrical hemline: Asymmetrical hemlines come in so many styles that it is not an easy task to keep up with them. The trick here is to identify what suits your body type and then style it just the way you want to.

There is just no one right kurta for you, each style holds its unique value of catering to – work, play and beyond. They suit women of all ages, you just need to have the right design that will help you enhance the occasion and your personality.

* Styling with lowers: Imagine a trendy tail-cut kurta with a longer back and shorter front, or a pretty high-low flared kurta, or even the fancy zig-zag hemline — the major dilemma is what to wear at the bottom.

While many believe to style it up with simple leggings, you can also try palazzos, jazzy culottes, linen pants, or even a smart trouser. It takes your casual, as well as party looks a notch higher, giving you a modern ethnic ensemble.

 Pack a punch with accessories: Oversized tassel earrings, broad waist belts and statement neckpieces, all have made a fashion comeback and how.

 Right footwear: Be it a pair of pumps for a classic look, booties for an edgy look, fun heels for a pop of colour or your favourite wedges for a dance night over the weekend, the right footwear garners maximum attention.

* You can pair an asymmetric skirt with a classic shape t-shirt: Asymmetric dresses are complete styled ensembles in themselves and don’t require much to complete the look. A basic denim jacket can be thrown on to add layering.

* When wearing an asymmetric hemline, you already have a busy silhouette, so it doesn’t need an over the top garment to be styled with.

* If it’s printed, you don’t need to layer it at all and if it’s a solid colour garment, you can always throw a printed t-shirt over a skirt or layer a dress with a printed jacket or shirt.

* Since the asymmetric silhouette is feminine you can style it with combat boots for an androgynous look, that is trending currently.

* Asymmetric shapes tend to flare towards the bottom hem so it would work well for pear shaped, hour glass and rectangle types of silhouettes.

–IANS

rb/