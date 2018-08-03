Tired Murray pulls out of Washington Open QF

Washington, Aug 4 (IANS) Former world No. 1 tennis champion Andy Murray of Britain has announced his withdrawal from the Washington Open quarterfinal against Alex de Minaur of Australia, citing fatigue.

He has also withdrawn from next week’s Rogers Cup in order to recover, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I won’t be able to play my match tonight. I’m exhausted after playing so much over the past four days,” Murray said on Friday. He was playing on hard court after 18 months.

Coming back from a long-term injury, Murray said: “I also need to be careful and listen to my body as I am making a comeback.”

Murray said he will be preparing for the Cincinnati Open.

In his third tournament back from a hip surgery in January, Murray showed signs of improvement, reaching his first quarterfinals in more than a year.

–IANS

mag/in