Tit for Tat: Iran official trolls Trump with image of flag

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The US-Iran tensions have escalated after Tehran fired over a dozen missiles targeting American air bases in Iraq on Wednesday.

After the strike, an Iranian official mocked US President Donald Trump by tweeting an image of Iran’s flag. The reaction came as a retaliation to Trump tweeting an image of the American flag soon after the assassination of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani on January 3.

Responding to the US President’s post, Iranian conservative politician and diplomat Saeed Jalili mocked Trump by posting an image of the Iranian flag.

Jalili is a former nuclear negotiator for Iran and has served as the country’s Foreign Minister.

However, Twitter has temporarily restricted Jalili’s account.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated after Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) elite Quds Force, was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad.

–IANS

saurav/arm