TJS chief meets Kejriwal to discuss 2019 elections

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief M. Kodandaram on Thursday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss about TJS’s preparedness and strategies for the upcoming elections.

This is Kodandaram’s first visit to the national capital after establishing his party in March this year with a “people-centric agenda.”

He came here to attend senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy’s book launch event, which was on Wednesday.

He has already visited the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s Mohalla Clinics and lauded Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for his efforts in transforming Delhi government schools.

In June, when the AAP was struggling with the IAS officers on strike and the Lt. Governor obstructing every work of the Kejriwal government, TJS came out in support of Kejriwal’s protest against the centre and LG.

“Telangana Jana Samithi extends support to Arvind Kejriwal’s dharna against undue interference by the Lt. Governor in the functioning of the constitutionally elected government leading to the subversion of democratic processes,” the TJS chief had tweeted.

It is worth mentioning that AAP leader Somnath Bharati and Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav met Kodandaram in April this year and discussed strategies to be adopted for 2019 elections.

