TMC arm to give Rs 5 lakh to Mangaluru firing victims’ kin

Kolkata, Dec 26 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) trade union arm would give Rs 500,000 to the family of each of the two victims of the December 19 Mangaluru firing during the anti-CAA protests, said senior leader said.

“Following Didi’s (Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee) instruction, we will pay Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the two victims from the INTTUC (Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress) account,” TMC Rajya Sabha MP and trade union leader Dola Sen told IANS.

Banerjee has asked the INTTUC to send a delegation to Karnataka to stand by the victims’ families.

Former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi and Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque are likely to visit Karnataka on behalf of the INTTUC. The final decision would be taken on Friday, Sen said.

Earlier during the day, Banerjee rapped Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for “backtracking” on his promise of compensation to the two families, and announced that she would send the INTTUC delegation there.

In a sudden move, the Karnataka government on Wednesday withdrew the Rs 10 lakh compensation announced earlier.

“As the police named them in the FIR with others for rioting and damaging public property, the compensation is withdrawn till the completion of inquiry into the firing,” Yediyurappa said.

The two victims, Abdul Jaleel and Nausheen, succumbed to bullet injuries received during the firing on anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors, who had turned violent and allegedly tried to set a police station afire in the northern suburb of the coastal city.

–IANS

ssp/pcj