‘TMC delegation headed to Delhi to show solidarity with JNU’

Kolkata, Jan 5 (IANS) Strongly condemning the “brutality” unleashed against students and teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said a four-member Trinamool Congress delegation was headed to Delhi to show solidarity with the varsity students as also those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Shaheen Bagh.

“We strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students/teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy,” Banerjee tweeted.

“Trinamool delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi (SajdaAhmed, ManasBhunia, VivekGupta) headed to DEL to show solidarity with #ShaheenBagh #JNU,” the tweet said.

–IANS

