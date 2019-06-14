TMC MLA, 12 councillors join BJP

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) In another blow to Mamata Banerjees Trinamool Congress, an MLA from her party joined the BJP on Tuesday.

TMC MLA from Bongaon Biswajit Das joined BJP in the presence of senior leaders such as Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy.

Das was accompanied by 12 TMC councillors and Congress spokesperson Prasanjeet Ghosh.

On Monday, TMC MLA Sunil Singh, along with the 15 TMC councillors and another Congress councillor, had joined the BJP in the presence of West Bengal BJP leaders.

“The BJP has emerged as a strong player in West Bengal politics and is the first preference for those who want peace and development in the state,” Vijayvargiya had said earlier.

The BJP leader alleged that under the leadership of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, democracy had vanished from the state.

— IANS

