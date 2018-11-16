TN announces Rs 1,000 cr assistance for cyclone relief

Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday announced a sum of Rs 1,000 crore for carrying out relief works in the cyclone Gaja affected districts.

He also said the death toll due to cyclone has gone up to 46.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said a solatium of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the families of the dead, Rs 100,000 to those who are severely injured and Rs 25,000 for those who have suffered minor injuries.

Cyclone Gaja crossed the Tamil Nadu coast last Friday leaving a trail of destruction in several districts.

Palaniswami said a total of 11 districts — Nagapattina, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Trichy, Sivaganga, Cuddalore, Karur, Ramanathapuram and Theni — were affected by cyclone.

He also listed out the amount of compensation to be paid for those who had lost their homes, household items, livestock, crops, coconut trees and others.

