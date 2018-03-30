TN auto driver commits suicide over Cauvery

Chennai, April 4 (IANS) M. Prabhu, a 38-year-old autorickshaw driver in Tamil Nadu, died on Wednesday after consuming rat poison over escalating tensions over the Cauvery waters, police said.

Prabhu, a resident of Annadhanapatti near Salem, took the poison on March 31. “He is said to be a DMK sympathizer,” a police official in Salem told IANS over telephone.

According to him, DMK members visited Prabhu’s residence. After autopsy, the body was handed over to Prabhu’s family.

Speaking from Salem, R. Rajendran, a DMK legislator, told IANS: “Prabhu is a DMK sympathizer. He has written a suicide note thanking DMK leader M.K. Stalin for convening an all-party meeting over Cauvery.

“Prabhu has also said he is committing suicide against the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tamil Nadu,” Rajendran said. Modi is expected to visit Chennai on April 11 to inaugurate a Defence Expo.

Prabhu is survived by his wife P. Sumathi, daughter Roshini (8) and son Dhanush (5).

–IANS

vj/mr/him