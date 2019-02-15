TN CM announces government jobs for kin of slain CRPF troopers

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced that government jobs will be given to one family member each of the two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers – G. Subramanian and C.Sivachandran – who died in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said he has ordered a government job to one family member each of the slain CRPF troopers.

Palaniswami has also ordered Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur Raju, and the Thoothukudi District Collector to meet Subramanian’s family members and console them on behalf of the state government.

Minister for Tourism Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Chief Government Whip S. Rajendran and Ariyalur District Collector would be meeting Sivachandran’s family.

On Friday, Palaniswami announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the kin of two CRPF troopers.

–IANS

