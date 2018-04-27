TN CM announces solatium for deceased students’ families

Chennai, April 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Saturday conveyed his condolences to the families of three city school students who died in a dam near Pune and announced a solatium of Rs 100,000 to each bereaved family.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami expressed his grief and condolences and said that orders had been issued to the Department of School Education to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

He said a solatium of Rs 100,000 would be paid to the families of the three students — K. Danish Raja, S. Saravanakumar and G. Santhosh — who lost their lives in the accident that occurred on April 25, 2018.

The three students were part of a 20-member summer camp of ECS Matriculation School here.

–IANS

