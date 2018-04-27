TN CM hopeful of Cauvery Management Board being set up

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy on Wednesday expressed the hope that the Centre would do the right thing by fully implementing the Supreme Court judgment and set up the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Regulatory Authority.

Talking to reporters here, he said he was confident that the proposals for CMB and the CRA, as recommended by the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal, would be contained in the draft scheme to be presented to the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Palaniswamy, who is here in connection with the meeting of the committee to plan the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he gets an opportunity and explain Tamil Nadu’s position.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters in Madurai that the Centre would soon take a decision and asked the people to be patient.

She said the Central government cannot take a unilateral decision on setting up the CMB as it has to consult the states concerned and take a decision that would be acceptable to all.

DMK activists showed blacks flags to her in Ramanathapuram when she went there for an official function in protest against the Centre’s “failure” to set up the CMB.

