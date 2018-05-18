TN CM should resign over firing: Ramadoss

Chennai, May 23 (IANS) PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister K. Palaniswami’s resignation in the wake of the death of 11 persons in police firing in Thoothukudi during protests over a Sterlite Copper smelter plant.

In a statement here, Ramadoss said the Chief Minister and other senior government officials should have met the affected people and consoled them.

Instead, the PMK leader said, the government stationed police in the fishing villages to threaten people, which resulted in violence in Anna Nagar and a person was killed in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. Ten people died on Tuesday.

–IANS

