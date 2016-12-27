TN ex-Chief Secretary says his office raided in son’s name

Chennai, Dec 27 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao on Tuesday said the government has not served him any transfer orders and he continues to hold the post.

He also charged the Income Tax officials of entering his residence and office in the state secretariat without any authorisation.

“The search warrant is in the name of my son Vivek Papisetty,” he said.

“Did they get the permission of Chief Minister, Home Secretary for searching the Chief Secretary’s office?” Rao inquired.

Rao is under Income Tax scanner and his residence and office were raided by Income Tax officials on December 21 and the search only concluded on the next day.

Tax officials also searched the premises of Rao’s son Papisetty and those connected with the duo.

“At gun point, they entered my house. I was under house arrest,” Rao said.

He said had late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa been alive, this would not have happened.

Rao said IT officials found only Rs 1,12,320 in cash and around 40-50 sovereigns of gold jewels on his wife and daughter.

The IT officials got around 20-25 kg of silver articles that included idols of gods and other religious articles.

Rao denied any links with businessman Shekar Reddy who is also under the IT department’s scanner.

He claimed that his life is in danger but didn’t say from whom.

