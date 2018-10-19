TN Fisheries Minister denies he forced a woman to abort

Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Monday denied that he had anything to do with an audio clip circulated in the social media in which a woman was heard saying a man — purported to be Jayakumar — had impregnated her daughter.

The minister alleged it was the handiwork of his political opponents.

In the two audio clips that went viral on the social media, a male voice was heard telling the woman to take her daughter to a hospital and abort the foetus.

An image of a birth certicate for child born in August this year with D. Jayakukar against the father’s name was also circulated in the social media.

Speaking to reporters here, Jayakumar denied that the voice in the audio clip was his and blamed his political enemies who were not able to fight him politically.

