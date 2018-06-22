TN Governor’s meeting with district officials constitutional

Chennai, June 26 (IANS) In support of the legality of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s meetings with district officials, the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday released the legal opinion given by a senior counsel holding them to be constitutional.

Following the political furore created by opposition parties over his meeting with district administration in Coimbatore last year, Purohit had asked for the legal opinion from senior counsel and former Maharashta Advocate General Sreehari Aney.

Aney, in his opinion, citing various provisions of the Constitution, said what ever the Executive can do, the Governor can do and holding of meeting with district officials is possible and not an interference in the area reserved for state Executive.

He said that if the Governor issues any direction to the officials during his meeting, then it may be considered as an overreach and illegal.

Aney also said it is the duty of the Governor to get acquainted with the true state of affairs of the territory he governs, and his visiting of districts serves the main purpose of getting acquainted.

On the opposition’s charge of the absence of precedence, he said every precedent must at some time been performed for the first time.

In conclusion, Aney said meeting the district officials of Coimbatore is in conformity with Purohit’s role as Governor of a state under the provisions of the Constitution.

The Raj Bhavan, in its statement releasing the legal opinion, said it is done to ensure comprehensive appreciation and further elucidation of right legal position.

