TN govt calls meeting of Muslim leaders on CAA

Chennai, March 13 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Friday invited leaders of Muslim organisations for a meeting on Saturday to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act at the state secretariat.

In a letter to the Muslim organisations, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said there are doubts about the CAA in the minds of the public and more particularly among the minority community.

Shanmugam said in order to clear the doubts about CAA, a meeting with Muslim leaders was called.

He requested the Muslim leaders to participate in the meeting and share their views on CAA. The state has been witnessing anti-CAA protests from differenct sections of the Muslim community.

