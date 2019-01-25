TN leaders condole Fernandes’ death

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Political leaders in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Defence Minister George Fernandes.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said he was pained to hear about the death of Fernandes, calling it “a big loss for the nation”.

Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan said the death of Fernandes was very painful and saddening.

DMK President M.K. Stalin said Fernandes stringently fought against the imposition of Emergency by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Stalin said the massive railway strike led by Fernandes was still green in the memory of railway employees.

PMK Founder S. Ramadoss said Fernandes was an non-compromising political fighter who was born into an ordinary family. His death was “a big loss for socialist ideology and politics”.

–IANS

vj/mr